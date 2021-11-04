LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort restaurant owner said ongoing construction near his business has taken a big bite out of sales.
Since January, workers have been ripping up Bridge and Second streets to replace a century-old sewer system. The work isn't expected to be complete until next August.
Rick Paul, the owner of Rick's White Lights Diner, said his restaurant would typically be busy during the lunch hour, but it now sits nearly empty most days. He said he's only been opening three days a week recently.
"I make more money not opening than I do opening it," Paul said. "It's been here forever, and I've had it for 30 years, and my daughter works with me, and she'll eventually have it. So, no, I'm not closing down."
The owner of a boutique across the street from the diner said the lack of traffic and access forced that business to close, and a nearby auto shop had to relocate because people weren't able to get their cars to it.
