LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As downtown Louisville continues to bounce back from the pandemic, a nonprofit is asking for the public to help fund revitalization efforts.
The Louisville Downtown Partnership is launching a "Friends of Downtown" fundraiser.
"We've always gone to corporations and asked for money, and we've heard from so many people that are interested in being able help downtown, want to help with revitalization, who care about it, who love it, said Rebecca Fleischaker, the executive director of the organization.
More and more people are gradually coming back to work downtown, so Fleischaker said there is a new push to make the city more beautiful.
"We always want people. That's what makes downtown vibrant," she said.
Donors will have incentives based on how much they donate to the tax-deductible pilot program focused on bringing more people downtown.
That money would specifically be used for beautification such as more trees, plants, landscaping, pole banners and lighting.
"We don't have enough money to do all the things we want to do. Some of the things I feel like we really should be doing," Fleischaker explained.
There are currently more than a dozen city ambassadors wearing bright orange t-shirts that can be seen every day walking through downtown. The ambassadors help anyone who needs it and do everything from picking weeds to removing graffiti. The funding would also be used to hire more of them.
"If you are curious of how to get directions to go somewhere or if you are not feeling safe, you can ask them to walk with you. They are there to really help be a conduit to some other service, if you need something else bigger," said Fleischaker.
Nikki Fair works downtown and said while she thinks the fundraising is a good idea, more needs to be done at a deeper level.
"A lot of trash everywhere that doesn't get picked up and that needs to be cleaned up first before you start beautifying everything else because you are just making it pretty on top of garbage," Fair said.
The Louisville Downtown Partnership is hoping to raise $50,000 through private donations to help with the beautification process. The vision would include a relaunch of the Alley Gallery Program and adding more artwork.
"It's a great way to liven up an alley that would just be gray or black doors. This is not only making the alley look better, but it's also promoting our local artists who produce amazing, wonderful art," Fleischaker said. "We're trying to understand what people want in downtown is very important to the job that we do. We can only deliver what people want to make us successful."
The "Friends of Downtown" fundraiser accepts donations in any amount. The campaign will go through at least the end of the year. for more information, visit LouisvilleDowntown.org/Friends.
