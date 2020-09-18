LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French Lick Resort is bringing back everyone it furloughed and plans to add more jobs.
More than 800 full-time employees have returned to work, according to a news release from the resort on Friday.
Business is so healthy that the resort said it is hiring for 40-50 more positions. With guests coming back, more projects and additions are also moving forward.
The resort's hotels, casino and other venues are currently operating at 50% capacity.
