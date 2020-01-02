LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Galt House has taken down its iconic sign so it can be replaced with a new logo.
Crews took down the old sign on the west tower Thursday morning. The new logo will reflect the modern, yet timeless look of its $80 million renovation that's now in progress, Galt House officials said.
Upgrades are being made to the lobby, ballroom, and the east tower.
"Hospitality is big business in Louisville, Kentucky," said Patrick Gregory, general manager of the hotel. "The Galt House has always been an iconic property, and we're taking this opportunity to really elevate our property for all the new business that's coming to town."
The hotel's new sign was supposed to be up by now, but unfavorable weather delayed the work. Galt House officials said it will be installed soon.
