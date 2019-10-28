LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Galt House Hotel's bourbon bar will reopen soon, after several months of renovations.
The Jockey Silks Bourbon Bar will reopen its doors on Nov. 8 "as an upscale bourbon lounge for the modern bourbon lover and traveler" after closing in July for some intense renovations.
In addition to alcohol, the bar also offers light dishes meant for sharing. The bar's renovations include a new mural painted by local design firm Mperfect.
Jockey Silks Bourbon Bar first opened on the second floor of the hotel's West Tower in 1972 as one of the original locations on the Urban Bourbon Trail.
