LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are increasing around Kentucky, according to AAA.
Gas prices have increased by 23 cents in Kentucky in the last week. Kentucky's current average is $4.018 per gallon. In Louisville, prices rose to $4.172 per gallon, an increase of 21 cents from last week.
Kentucky is still below the national average, which is $4.328 per gallon.
AAA said the increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was around $100 a barrel last week, but is now nearing $110.
Gas prices also trend higher around this time of year because refineries switch to summer-blend gasoline, which is more expensive, according to AAA.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.27, up 12 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.94 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say crude prices are unlikely to fall as long as the supply remains tight. Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says it now costs drivers in the United States an average of about $23 more to fill up than it did a year ago.
