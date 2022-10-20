LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in cars were lined up Thursday on Broadway near downtown Louisville in hopes of an inexpensive fill up.
Boone's Shell gas station on East Broadway dropped the price of gas to $2.07 a gallon for an hour and a half, $1.76 cheaper than the state average for a gallon of gas.
Some people were willing to wait in line for their turn at the pump.
"I hope our president can do something with the gas," Faith Lock said. "He's working on it, and I hope it's successful. In the meantime, this feels like a Christmas gift. I appreciate it."
The Americans for Prosperity Kentucky, a conservative political advocacy group funded by David and Charles Koch, sponsored the event.
The sponsors set the price Thursday at the cost of gas in January 2021. They asked President Joe Biden's administration and legislators in Washington to provide relief for consumers of gas.
