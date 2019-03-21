JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says the city is experiencing unprecedented growth and development.
The mayor and other officials broke ground Thursday on the new Gateway Commerical Development at the corner of 10th and Spring Streets.
The $30 million project will consist of two phases.
The first includes bringing in the city's first standalone Starbucks, and at least three other restaurants; the second phase will include two hotels and possibly an office complex.
Big day! We broke ground on the Gateway Development at 10th and Spring where the city’s first stand alone Starbucks will be located akin with other restaurants, hotels and offices. It’s an exciting time. Keep Jeff moving forward! #4MooreYears... https://t.co/796O1TIHyr— Mayor Mike Moore (@jeffmayoroffice) March 21, 2019
"For years and years, this site has not developed or created any revenue for the city of Jeff, and that's a shame because something this valuable can not only be something beautiful to look at, but something that generates revenue for the city of Jeff."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.