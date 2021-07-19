LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances is adding more than 245 new manufacturing jobs in Louisville.
Haier company announced on Monday that it is adding a new line to produce high-end 4-door refrigerators. The company made a $60 million investment at Appliance Park to increase capacity for the new line.
GE Appliances president and CEO Kevin Nolan said the company has invested $1 billion in new products, technology and its U.S. operations, since 2016. He said the company has created 2,000 in the past five years with close to 1,000 in Louisville.
Among those on hand for the announcement were Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
The 4-door refrigerator has a traditional fresh food area, a freezer and a convertible section that can be used as either a freezer or refrigerator. The new model also uses R600a, a more environmentally-friendly refrigerant less likely to contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.
