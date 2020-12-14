LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville-based GE Appliances on Monday highlighted a new manufacturing line added in November at its Appliance Park manufacturing campus to produce “extra-large capacity” dishwashers.
The company said it invested $80 million to establish the new line – the fourth line within Building 3 at Appliance Park, where dishwashers are assembled – as well as to upgrade other equipment in the building.
“We have more demand on dishwashers and appliances than we ever have,” said Cynthia Fanning, GE Appliances’ vice president for dishwasher products.
Household appliances – such as the dishwashers, washer-dryers and refrigerators made at Appliance Park – have been in high demand during the pandemic as consumers cook more at home.
GE Appliances said the expansion at Building 3 is adding 130 jobs, while general growth in the other buildings at Appliance Park has grown the payroll by 150.
The company has been hiring for rank-and-file jobs, which start at $15.50 per hour for day shift and $16.50 for night shifts.
The company and the union that represents about 4,100 hourly workers, IUE-CWA Local 83-761, agreed last week on a four-year labor contract after union members rejected two previous offers.