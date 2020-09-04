LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances has reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.
In a news release, GE Appliances announced the deal with IUE-CWA, which will be shared with 4,000 union workers at Appliance Park next week.
IUE-CWA Local 83761 President Dino Driskell said in a statement, "It has been three months, but I think our members will appreciate the time and effort the negotiating committee took to develop a contract that serves their needs. We look forward to our members having the opportunity to vote on this agreement."
The contract addresses several key issues, according to a statement from Rob Fritz, GEA chief negotiator for Appliance Park.
"The Union and the Company have worked very hard to address key employee topics of wages, work practices and increased flexibility to balance both work and personal life," Fritz said. "With this contract, endorsed by Union leadership, we are showing confidence and support for our employees at Appliance Park."
GE union workers in Louisville had a drive-thru strike authorization vote earlier this week, which is common practice during negotiations.
A ratification vote has not been scheduled, but any contract requires a majority of union members vote to accept it.
