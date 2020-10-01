LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly 40 years, GE Appliances is getting back into the small appliances business.
Officials said the new line is made up of 17 new products including coffee makers, toasters, toaster ovens, blenders and food processors. GE stopped manufacturing and selling small appliances in 1984, but now they're making a comeback, thanks to teams of engineers from the Louisville headquarters.
The appliances are currently available at Best Buy locations across the U.S. and will soon roll-out to more retailers nationwide.
