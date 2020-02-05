NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Get it on a Bun at Booty's started as a hot dog stand in 1996, and now there's a brick and mortar location on State Street in New Albany.
The restaurant sells hot dogs, burgers, Jamaican jerk chicken, pork sandwiches, baked beans and cornbread salad. There are also vegetarian and vegan options, like a vegan hot dog.
"Everything we make here is from scratch," the restaurant's owner, Craig Boutiette, said. "A lot of them is from old recipes, family recipes. Baked beans are an old recipe from my side of the family."
The name of the restaurant is derived from the owner's last name.
Customers can still find the hot dog stand outside of University Hospital.
