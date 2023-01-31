LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now national requirements for accommodations employers must make for pregnant or breastfeeding employees.
Just before Christmas 2022, the United States Congress passed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and PUMP Act as part of a larger legislation package. The PWFA extends the Americans with Disabilities Act to cover pregnant workers and prevent discrimination, as well as ensure extra breaks.
Greater Louisville Inc. says workplaces in all states will be more uniform in how employees are treated. Kentucky already had some protections that came from legislation in 2019 for pregnant workers, while Indiana did not.
GLI's director of government affairs, Liz McQuillen said, "There were some loopholes, or some confusing gray areas as to how it applied to either pregnant women and working mothers. And so these two really just provide very clear framework and certainty for employers and for employees."
Pregnant workers are now protected from discrimination at work. For working mothers who choose to breast feed, employers are also federally required to provide break time for workers who need to pump. Employers must also provide a private space for workers to do so.
McQuillen is a mother of three herself. Her youngest three months old. She said while she personally hasn't faced struggles with returning to work, she hopes the new federal requirements encourage mothers who might have left the workforce to come back.
"Taking that extra layer of stress off of working moms is something that will keep them in the workforce, if that's something they want to do. And it also allows employers to retain a really important part of our workforce," said McQuillen.
After the start of the pandemic in 2020, it's estimated more than 100,000 Kentucky women left the workforce, according to the group Greater Louisville Project.
