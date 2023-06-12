LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A play café is coming to the Beechmont neighborhood.
Glow Worm Play Café open its first location in the Highlands neighborhood in November 2021. Play cafes are a combination of an indoor playground, café, event and retail space.
The play café, which is crowd funded, is opening its second location at 1106 Ashland Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard. The cafe's mission is to provide a play space for children and their caregivers to connect, play, relax and enjoy an aesthetically pleasing space.
Glow Worm Play Café plans to hold its grand opening for its Beechmont location in October 2023.
