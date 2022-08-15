LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Butchertown bar is closing after opening two years ago.
Gold Bar is closing after its final night on Aug. 27, according to a Facebook post.
"We opened our doors to you in 2020, at a time when so much was uncertain, and yet, you showed up consistently, time and time again," Gold Bar posted. "You created a culture and a community here, and in doing so, you gave this space meaning. And we’ve lived for every second of it."
Gold Bar is located on 1601 Story Avenue.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.