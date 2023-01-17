LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront.
Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands.
The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays for lunch and dinner.
The company says it's selling its food truck.
Good Belly Sandwich Shop plans to open the restaurant in early March.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.