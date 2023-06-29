LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More money is being earmarked for the West Louisville Opportunity Campus.
The city of Louisville is putting $5 million behind the project being developed by Goodwill Industries.
"It is really exciting when we collaborate and put the community first" said District 6 Metro Council member Phillip Baker.
The money will go toward the 125,000 square-foot resource center under construction near the intersection of West Broadway and 28th Street. The opening is planned for early in 2024.
"It takes a comprehensive holistic approach to address every barrier that holds people back that’s the magic to helping people build new lives" said Amy Luttrell CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.
Mayor Craig Greenberg and Metro Councilmembers joined in the announcement, which also highlighted a $1 million donation from the James Graham Brown Foundation.
"When I see people working on it every day it makes me feel good that they are building something in the west end" said Lyman Murrell, who lives in West Louisville.
Once completed, the Opportunity Campus will include Norton Healthcare's 90,000 square foot hospital, which will be the first full-service medical facility in west Louisville in more than 150 years.
The Opportunity Center is expected to produce an annual economic impact of $18.7 million in West Louisville, which is a majority African American community where the median household income is $21,000.
Last year, Goodwill Industries launched a fundraising campaign to help build the $50 million facility. Donations have been pledged from PNC Bank, The Gheens Foundation, the Jewish Heritage Fu, Truist Bank, First Financial Bank and Norton Healthcare.
The resource center on the campus hopes to serve as many as 50,000 people each year with social services and programs located in the facility. Among the organizations included will be Big Brothers/Big Sisters/ Volunteers of America, KentuckianaWorks, Park Community Credit Union, Legal Aid Society, Kentucky College of Barbering, the YMCA and the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.
There will also be a drop-in childcare center for parents taking advantage of on-site programs and services.
Legal services will be available for people who need help addressing legal issues that keeps them from getting a job, finding housing or pursuing educational opportunities.
A technology center is also planned to allow access to internet-connected computers, and second chance banking and financial literacy training will be available for those who need help establishing themselves financially.
To follow progress on the Goodwill Opportunity Campus including a live construction cam, click here.
