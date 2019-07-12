LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said Friday that a $1.7 billion electric vehicle plant represents “a very significant opportunity” for the state and that he and his staff are “working very hard” to land the plant in the commonwealth.
Reuters reported this week that Kentucky and Tennessee are “among the candidates” for a battery plant that would be built by LG Chem, a division of the Korean electronics giant. The news agency cited unnamed sources.
Bevin on Friday briefly described his efforts to land the plant when asked about the Reuters report after his appearance at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting in Louisville.
“I have had multiple meetings personally. Members of our team have had multiple meetings with this particular company. There are actually a couple of them. The one I think you’re referring to is a very significant opportunity. I hope it comes,” Bevin said. “The company decides those things; we don’t. But we’re working very hard on it.”
Bevin added, “And I will say this, the first meeting we had with this company is why we are still in the game. It went very, very well.”
LG Chem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A decision on the plant’s site is expected by the end of this month, and it could be operational by 2022, Reuters reported.