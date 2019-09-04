LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville brewery has an expansion on tap. Great Flood Brewing Company is preparing to open its second location.
The original taproom is on Bardstown Road in the Highlands. The new taproom will be on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.
It will be inside the former Wick's Pizza, which is located just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. For the first time, Great Flood Brewing will serve food.
"The food is going to have a lot of normal pub fare, but we will keep it diverse though and have a lot of different options for people with different dietary restrictions, but also, it was a former Wick's. We have plenty of pizza ovens, so there will be pizza included in that as well," Great Flood Brewery owner Zach Barnes said.
The new tap room is scheduled to open this fall.
