LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based fast casual salad spot will open a new southern Indiana location this weekend.
Saturday, Green District will open its new restaurant in the Jeffersonville Town Square. That's the shopping plaza off Veteran's Parkway that houses Home Goods, Ulta, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Wild Eggs and more.
The 1,500-square-foot location is the first in southern Indiana. As part of the grand opening celebration on Saturday, Green District is offering a free salad and t-shirt to the first 100 customers in line.
Green District already has another location in the works at the Brownsboro Crossing Center, set to open April 26.
The restaurant has already opened four locations in Louisville: downtown, the Highlands, Middletown and St. Matthews. There are also locations Indianapolis and Cincinnati, with more planned in each state. Green District also has plans for two locations in Colorado.
