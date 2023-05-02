LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greyhound Bus station that has been in downtown Louisville for decades has closed.
WDRB has learned that the bus station stopped operations this week, and our crews saw workers boarding up the property.
It was announced last year that LDG Development had plans to build a six-story, multi-family development on Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 7th and 8th Streets.
LDG has purchased the site, but it has not taken possession of the property, according to a spokesperson that did not want to release a statement.
Greyhound is apparently still operating in Louisville from a location four blocks away from the former station. The company's website now lists the bus station address as 1211 West Broadway, which is a spot on the 12th Street Connector that runs next to the Central High School athletic field.
The "Grey on Ali" affordable-housing complex planned for the old Greyhound property is expected to have first-floor parking and consist of 256 one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Renderings were released in 2022 of plans that show space for two courtyards within the complex, each more than 4,000 square feet.
LDG Development manages more than 20 apartment, condominium and patio home complexes in Kentucky, and works in seven states.
