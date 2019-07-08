NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Monday was a bittersweet day for the Lancaster family as a groundbreaking for new apartments was held on the land that was once Tommy Lancaster's Restaurant.
The Lancaster name will remain on the lot, as the developer is calling the micro-loft complex, Lancaster Lofts. Construction for the 56-unit apartment complex is expected to take about a year.
The micro-lofts are 300 square feet, but will have lofted space and tall ceilings. There will also be studios and one-bedroom units with 650 square feet.
The goal is to get young people living closer to downtown Louisville for an affordable price - between $550 and $850 per month.
"It's a way to carry on everything my grandfather and grandmother did for the community and serving the community for so long ago," said Todd Lancaster.
"It's hard out there and we recognize that, and we wanted to be in a market that's really not being met, could probably use more of these," said Paul Barber, the owner of Lancaster Lofts.
Retail is planned for the first floor.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.