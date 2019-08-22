LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new independent living community for seniors is coming to Louisville.
On Thursday, officials broke ground on Everlan, developed by Dominion Group, in Louisville's Northfield community. The living space will feature studio apartments, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments.
It will also have five-star dining, an open bar, fire pits, bocce ball courts, and playgrounds and gaming lounges so residents can entertain their grandkids.
"We really desire to build communities that we would want to live in ourselves, or that we would want our families to live in," said Peter Hall, chief operating officer of Dominion Senior Living. "So we try to go the extra mile when it comes to design, both form an architectural standpoint and finish standpoint."
It's expected to be finished in May 2020, with studio apartments starting at $2,600 a month.
