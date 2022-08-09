LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County.
Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport.
According to plans filled with Oldham County Planning and Zoning, the club hopes to offer a "world-class sporting clay facility for family-friendly entertainment and outdoor enthusiasts in an under-utilized area of Oldham County." The club would also be home for youth sporting teams.
For neighbors who abut the property, they worry the area won't be quiet for much longer.
"It’s very quiet," Hannah Finch, whose yard is not far from Rebel Ridge Road, said." You hear birds and bugs and lawnmowers and that is about it the most activity we get."
Nearly every home surrounding the property has signs opposing the club — signs along a road that is barely wider than one lane.
"A lot of these residents that live down here pull trailers with their horses and they are not going to be able to pass a bunch of vehicles on a business day," Finch said.
Finch has created a petition for those who oppose the gun club. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had over 1,300 signatures. Heritage Gun Club has created a separate petition for those in favor of the facility, which had 993 signatures on Tuesday.
"The gun range is on top of a ridge. The hollers and everything echoes," she said. You’re going to be able to hear gunfire for miles."
Finch is also concerned for her family, including her husband, a veteran who suffers from PTSD.
Heritage Gun Club did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The land is currently zoned as agricultural, but developers hope to change the zoning to conditional use — which would allow for the gun club.
The Oldham County Board of Adjustments will hear the proposal during a public meeting on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.
