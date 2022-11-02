LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville business that was slated to close is getting a second chance, and local residents couldn't be happier.
Right now there are a lot of empty shelves at Hadley Pottery at 1570 Story Avenue, following an announcement last spring that it would be closing its doors after 80 years.
Now the business that's become a Louisville fixture has another chance to continue with a new owner who has plans to make some changes and give it new life. Many longtime customers are glad to hear the news, including Randy Shaffer and his wife, who waited hours Wednesday morning before the doors opened at Hadley Pottery, after driving all the way from Texas when they heard the store was closing -- even after they found out it's staying open.
"We got the email that they weren't closing and she said 'do you want to turn around?'" Shaffer said. "And I go, 'nah, let's go - it's just 450 more miles.'"
HAPPENING NOW: customers inside Hadley Pottery thrilled the store will, in fact, stay open after a new purchase agreement. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/zoT7hndQn7— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) November 2, 2022
Dozens of other Hadley fans were also inside, just a day after it was announced that local philanthropist Brook Smith had purchased the business and planned to keep it afloat. "I had somewhat of an idea the reach of Hadley was beyond Louisville but this product is like the center of family," he said.
Smith plans to gut the 150-year-old building as he brings it back to life. He says he has fond memories of visiting Hadley Pottery with his mom when he was growing up. So he wasn't surprised that others felt the same way.
"You can see by the following," Smith said, gesturing to the crowd of people inside. "Since we announced this the calls were pouring in from all over the country."
Smith also bought the adjacent lot and plans to expand the company. He will add new pottery machines and kilns, update the wiring, but plans to keep the charm and character handcrafted pottery fans have come to adore.
Smith is keeping all current employees, giving them a raise, and plans to hire more.
"If you have elements that people are passionate about, that they relate their family lives, to then in time the economics can take care of themselves," Smith said.
Smith plans to invest nearly $2 million in the shop over the next 18 months.
Behind the counter, the gratitude Hadley fans now have for Smith is on full display, and he says the love is mutual.
"I say 'thank you' to them. Thank you for your passion, thank you for your appreciation - this just gets us all the inspiration we need."
Hadley Pottery will shut its doors to customers for about a month so the staff can craft some new holiday items. It's scheduled to reopen briefly on Dec. 7 and will reopen fulltime sometime next summer.
Related:
- Louisville's Hadley Pottery to keep doors open after purchase by local philanthropist
- Hadley Pottery to close its doors after 84 years in business
- Hadley Pottery once again a Louisville business 9 years after being sold
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.