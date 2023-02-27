LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business in Clarksville will offer patrons a chance to get their hair done and a massage.
Adam Paul Salon and Dailey Wellness Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The business is located on Missouri Avenue near the 2nd Street Bridge.
The business opened by a local couple offers a full-service hair salon, hair replacements and massages.
"With the plan that Clarksville has for the development of everything new coming here and Origin Park going to be just on the other side, this area itself is going to be so uplifted, and we wanted to be part of that, to bring more local jobs," owner Jason Dailey said.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Thursday. It will be an open house-style event, so people can tour the facility and meet the staff.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.