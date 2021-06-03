LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Bros.' 19th coffee shop in Louisville will be its first "drive-thru only" location.
The 600-square-foot store is slated to open in the fall at 7701 Bardstown Road in Fern Creek.
Mike Mays, co-founder of the local coffee chain, said a store that has no inside service "opens up a lot of opportunities" for the business.
“We can bring our coffee to more communities when we can fit into smaller real estate parcels,” Mays said in a news release. “We will continue to open more full café stores, but we have focused on and improved our drive-thru service in the pandemic year and we believe the time is right to build on this experience."
Tyler Glick, a spokesman for Heine Bros., said the hope is to have a walk-up window so that customers not in cars can be served, but the design of the store is still being finalized.
"It may not be possible with the Fern Creek store because it’s a really tight footprint," he said in an email.