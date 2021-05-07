LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locally owned Heine Bros. Coffee plans its second South Louisville location at 10711 Dixie Highway in Valley Station.
The 1,800-square-foot shop will feature a small outdoor patio, indoor seating and a drive-through window. It will open in early June.
“South Louisville has been very good to us,” said Mike Mays, co-founder and president of Heine Bros., in a news release. “We opened on the Outer Loop two years ago and we’ve had great support, even through the pandemic. People have been asking us to consider Dixie Highway for years, so when the opportunity came up last fall, we jumped at the chance to open in this Valley Station location."
The business plans to hire 20 people to staff the location. For more information: www.heinebroscoffee.com/jobs.