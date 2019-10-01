LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' Coffee celebrated 25 years in Louisville on Tuesday.
The first Heine Brothers' Coffee opened on Oct. 1, 1994, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Longest Avenue in the Highlands.
The coffee shop now has 17 locations in the Louisville area.
To celebrate, it's offering 94 cents off some items for Heine Brothers' Perks members.
The coffee chain also wants customers to share stories or photos about their experiences at Heine Brothers, including first dates, job interviews and other special moments.
Customers can send stories or photos to 25years@hbcoffee.com.
