LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' Coffee is closing its location in Crescent Hill on Dec. 27.
In a post to its Instagram account, Heine Brothers' said its shop at 2714 Frankfort Ave. will be consolidated with its shop at 2309 Frankfort Ave.
The company also said it has found positions at other stores for the employees impacted by the closing.
"As has been the case for years, our excellent management and barista team have made HB Crescent Hill what it is," Heine Brothers' said in its Instagram post. "We have made sure to find positions at other HB shops for Sami, Eden and their team.
"We have had a great run in Crescent Hill and we'll never forge our customers, the great friends we've made, and all of the support we've received over the years."
