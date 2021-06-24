LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers' is ready to open a new downtown Louisville location.
The Louisville-based coffee roaster said it will open a location in the PNC Tower at Fifth and Main. It's a space formerly occupied by a Starbuck's, which closed earlier this year.
"We are a hometown company and 100% committed to this city and helping it bounce back after a tough pandemic year," said Mike Mays, Co-founder and President of Heine Brothers' Coffee. "We're also bullish on a strong recovery. The office and convention and tourism traffic is starting to return, and we're excited to be part of a resurgent downtown community."
DOWNTOWN COFFEE: @HeineBrosCoffee announces it will take over the former @Starbucks location in PNC Tower (corner of 5th and Main). @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/NU4VKA9fgu— Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) June 24, 2021
After a redesign of the 2,000 square foot space, Heine Brothers plans to open in September with about 15 employees. The café downtown is the company's 19th location. A café and drive-thru will open this summer on Dixie Highway in Valley Station. A drive-thru only location is scheduled to open on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek this fall.
