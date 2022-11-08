LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating.
Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands.
The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop.
"With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown," the post read. "This was not a decision within our control, so please be patient as we transition into our new home."
Hi-Five opened its Butchertown location on Main Street in 2017 after starting out of a food truck.
The Butchertown shop will close on Sunday, and the Highlands location will open sometime next year.
