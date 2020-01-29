LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the end of an era for a Highlands staple.
Highlands Hardware has been located on Douglass Loop for 40 years. Employees say the store is relocating, but they haven't said where they're going. They say parking issues and competition from online and big box stores are forcing the business to move. Right now, everything in the store is on sale.
"It's become a service business, and everyone is going online and saying, 'I can get this for that,' and they don't appreciate the service the small independent local store provides," said Ted Loebenberg, an employee of Highlands Hardware.
The Highlands store will close Feb. 24.
