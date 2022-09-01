Him & Her Boutique at The Paddock Shops in east Louisville
The new, 4,500-square-foot shop is triple the size of the Frankfort Avenue location.
"Last year we launched, in New Albany, Her," said Diana Wallace, co-founder of the store. "So Him & Her — we rebranded. (We) knew we needed to do it in New Albany. So we needed a little more space. Came to The Paddock to have a larger store and we're really excited about it."
Him & Her Boutique is open Mondays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.