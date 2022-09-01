LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business opened up a new storefront Thursday in east Louisville.

Him & Her Boutique cut the ribbon on its new location in The Paddock Shops. The shop is a go-to fashion destination that focuses on enhancing confidence in style.

This is the third Him & Her location, with the flagship store in New Albany and another location on Frankfort Avenue.

Him & Her Boutique at The Paddock Shops in east Louisville

The new, 4,500-square-foot shop is triple the size of the Frankfort Avenue location.

"Last year we launched, in New Albany, Her," said Diana Wallace, co-founder of the store. "So Him & Her — we rebranded. (We) knew we needed to do it in New Albany. So we needed a little more space. Came to The Paddock to have a larger store and we're really excited about it."

Him & Her Boutique is open Mondays through Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

