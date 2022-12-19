LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic church in west Louisville will transform into a place of opportunity.
The Village at West Jefferson will expand to include a major project to revitalize and re-purpose St. Peter's United Church of Christ.
The first phase of the village opened in the summer of 2021 at the corner of West Jefferson and 12th streets. The city has pledged $2 million toward the newly announced expansion project.
"$2 million — along with others — will allow for this over-10,000-square-foot church to be converted into a mixed-use property housing a worship chapel, nonprofit offices, resource library, Dare to Care Food Bank and additional neighborhood amenities and services," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday.
The Village at West Jefferson is a mixed-use development featuring businesses that fill retail and service gaps in the community. The ultimate goal is to empower people living in the Russell neighborhood.
