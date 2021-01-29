LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Butchertown Pizza Hall at 1301 Story Ave. will be reborn as HogFather Pizza Shop on Feb. 8.
The restaurant's name is a nod to the JBS Swift pork processing plant on the other side of Story Avenue.
Developer Andy Blieden plans to add a two-story deck to the building, which currently has no space for outdoor seating, according to plans filed with Metro government Jan. 15. Blieden is asking for "asap" approval of the plan so that the outdoor seating can be added amid the pandemic.
"As you know, the restaurant industry has faced major challenges over the past year with COVID-19 restrictions on capacity and social distancing. This property currently does not have a space to accommodate outdoor dining which will significantly limit their ability to be successful in the short term," architect Kelli Jones wrote to city planners. "Even after COVID restrictions are lifted and life goes back to "normal," this deck will add a valuable space for outdoor gathering."