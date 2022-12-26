LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week's weather caused airlines to cancel thousands of flights across the country, creating a nightmare for travelers.
Those nightmares are still being dealt with in Louisville as some travelers have spent multiple days trying to return home.
Arty Allen was planning to be on a beach on Monday, but instead, he was waiting at the Indianapolis Airport. Allen had planned a "once in a lifetime" family vacation to Cabo with his siblings and parents.
Instead of enjoying a warm vacation in the middle of winter, Allen is back home in Louisville after his flight, and every flight after it was canceled.
"I was really sad for my parents, this was something I was really hoping we could have done for them," Allen said. "Come to find out Southwest had canceled every flight today."
At Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Monday, Mandy Van Meter waited as she has tried to get home to Denver since Christmas.
"I had two flights canceled yesterday and a flight canceled today," Van Meter said. "I am currently looking at Amtrak to see if I could find something."
Van Meter isn't the only one considering drastic measures to get home.
Lane Cooper opted to rent a car in Louisville to drive 15 hours home to Houston. That decision hasn't worked out yet.
"We tried to rent a vehicle but they say there are no same-day rentals and to try tomorrow morning and we'll try our luck then," Cooper said.
FlightAware, a flight tracking website, reports around 3,800 flights were canceled nationwide Monday, but around 2,800 of those were Southwest flights. The airline said those cancellations are due to continued challenges and lingering effects from last week's winter storm.
Travelers are even more exasperated because they can't get through to customer service on the phone.
We continue to experience high call and social inquiry volumes. Please check your flight status and explore self-service options here: https://t.co/WIFDwb9epE pic.twitter.com/PCMDOYGHON— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 26, 2022
"I was on hold with Southwest until 3:30 in the morning, so six-and-a-half hours," Van Meter said.
Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556 representing Southwest Flight Attendants called the debacle a "systems failure" on the part of the airline.
"The phone systems that the company uses is just not working, they're just not manned with enough manpower in order to give the scheduling changes to flight attendants and that has created a ripple effect that has created chaos throughout the nation," Montgomery said.
Travelers stuck in Louisville may have a few more days to wait.
"They're telling me there's no flight out of here until the 29th or the 30th," said Jean Palmer, a travel nurse.
With so many canceled flights, officials are warning it won't be a quick recovery. It could take until next week for air travel to return to normal.
