LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World and Kentucky Kingdom are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 as they hope to reopen in June.
Both parks are looking to the government for guidance and trying to figure out what reopening will look like.
Leah Koch, with Holiday World, said unlimited hand sanitizer will be available, guests will social distance in line, rides will get cleaned every few hours, and the park could restrict the amount of guests in the park at a time.
She also said it has been more of an emotional toll.
"I wrote our statement online postponing our opening day, and my dad never missed an opening day so it's a tough pill to swallow for us, just to know that we don't get to uphold that tradition," Koch said. "But it's due to forces so far beyond our control, we've come to accept it. We're just so hopeful and so excited for opening day, we just can't wait."
Opening day was supposed to be this Saturday, May 2. The park is holding a virtual opening online with 360-degree rides and a Christmas-themed fireworks display.
