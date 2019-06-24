SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is getting a big honor from a big travel site.
TripAdvisor.com is adding the park to its new Hall of Fame. In a release, Holiday World president Matt Eckert said it is being recognized for its long history of receiving positive reviews.
The TripAdvisor Hall of Fame recognizes businesses that have won the site's "Certificate of Excellence" for at least five consecutive years.
Holiday World's The Voyage wooden roller coaster is also being added as Indiana's entry to the list of "The Best Roller Coaster in Every State," according to Popular Mechanics.
