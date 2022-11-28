LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home sales in Kentuckiana declined for the 10th straight month in October because of rising interest rates and low supply, according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors.
The agency said total existing home sales dropped 24% compared to October 2021.
The average home sale price in October was just over $312,000, up 8% from a year ago. Realtors say because of low inventory and high demand, they expect home prices to keep going up.
"While supply has increased slightly and sales have declined, Louisville still has insufficient inventory to meet consumer demand," said GLAR President Kimberly Sickles. "Due to current demand and record low inventory, we expect prices to continue to grow."
Homes in October were on the market for 31 days before selling.
