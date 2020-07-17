LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year, you can take a tour of the latest in home design in Louisville without leaving your home.
Homearama 2020, presented by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville, will be a virtual event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's all free. It starts July 20 and features eight homes in Norton Commons. Each home has a self-guided 3D tour where you can click through rooms and look at the furnishings up close.
Guests who complete all eight tours and find hidden Building Industry Association logos in the homes can win a prize.
To register to take a tour, visit www.homearama.com.
