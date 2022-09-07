LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama returns to Norton Commons this weekend for a fifth time.
The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet, a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County.
This year's showcase, put on by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville, will take place from Sept. 10-25. It runs from 5-8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturdays, and from 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
All of the homes that are part of this year's Homearama have already been sold, according to developers, who said The Hamlet section is popular.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.