LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is opening a new concept outside of Kentuckiana.
The Louisville-based company, which is part of Southern Brands, is scheduled to open a Homemade Ice Cream and Bakery Cafe near Indianapolis on Tuesday in Zionsville, Indiana.
The shop will offer soups, salads, ice cream and baked goods. It will also be designed with community-style tables, booths and lounge seating with an indoor/outdoor see-through fireplace, large televisions screens and a covered patio. Another location is planned to open in Noblesville this fall.
Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen started in 1982. It now has five locations in Louisville, one in Elizabethtown and one in New Albany. Southern Brands also owns Adam Matthews Baking Company, which sells products in supermarkets, specialty retailers and restaurants across the U.S.
