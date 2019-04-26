LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – More than 59,000 homes in Old Louisville, west Louisville, Shively and southwest Jefferson County have been given new tax values that are, on average, 17 percent higher, Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger said Friday.
The PVA office mailed assessment notices to those homeowners on Friday. The tax values help determine how much the owners owe in property taxes at the end of the year.
The PVA office re-values one fourth of Jefferson County each year, meaning that properties get an updated assessment every four years. Other changes, such as a sale or addition, can prompt a new assessment.
Younger said at a news conference that tax values in the west and southwest areas of the county were lowered, on average, in the previous two rounds of reassessments.
This round shows that the areas, some of which were rife with foreclosures, have finally begun to recover value following the 2008 housing crash, Younger said.
If homeowners don’t think the new assessments reflect the real market value of their properties, they have until May 20 to appeal the PVA’s determination.
To start that process online, go here: https://jeffersonpva.ky.gov/property-assessment/conference/