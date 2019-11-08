LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early Christmas present for those of you who like to gamble across the river at Horseshoe Southern Indiana: Its new land-based casino is opening next month.
The $90 million renovation project is nearing completion at 11999 Casino Center Dr. SE in Elizabeth, Indiana, and will open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to a news release from the casino.
The new 110,000-square-foot venue will feature a sportsbook, a VIP Lounge and the Piazza, which will have five restaurants.
The old riverboat casino, which has hosted gamblers since 1998, will sail into the sunset with a Bon Voyage Party from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. The celebration of the Glory of Rome will be free and open to the public ages 21 and older, a casino spokesperson said.
This story will be updated.
