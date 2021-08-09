LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new place to get wings and rib in Louisville, but you won't find a brick and mortar location for Hoss Boss Wings & Ribs.
The new endeavor from Churchill Downs Executive Chef David Danielson is a "ghost kitchen." It's a new trend to open a commercial kitchen without a storefront to keep the operation streamlined for delivery only.
Hoss Boss opened on Monday, featuring southern style chicken wings with southern sides and baby back ribs by the bone. The menu is only available through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub -- with Grand Opening specials through each delivery platform.
Danielson knows how to feed a crowd. He's been the executive chef at Churchill Downs for several years, and he has also consulted for big events like Super Bowl, U.S. Open Tennis, the Rio Olympics and Lollapalooza.
"With the gaining popularity of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens, I’m excited about the opportunity to develop chef driven concepts that we feel will resonate with diners and give new variety of dishes thru delivery and fast casual landscape," said Chef Danielson in a release.
Hoss Boss will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. To find it on Facebook, click here.
