LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monster trucks will soon go full-throttle inside the KFC Yum! Center.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is bringing its tour to Louisville for two shows on Oct. 2. The show brings the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys to life.
The event also features freestyle motocross and the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus.
"The popular family entertainment tour is boing BIG in its return with the debut of several new faces and three epic trucks!" a news release states.
"The all-new Mega Wrex towers with its 12-foot dinosaur design, bolstering 1,800 horsepower to crush the competition. Driven by new driver, Rick Steffens, this addition to the tour is sure to be a favorite. Fans will also be introduced to Rebecca Schnell, the first woman to join the tour and driver of the new Midwest Madness, a first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot. Lastly, Race Ace will join as another new monster truck to the event series, boding an iconic Hot Wheels flame design."
