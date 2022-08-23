LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A plan to construct a hotel at the corner of South 2nd and West Market streets is back on track under a different brand and developer than first proposed three years ago.
An investment group led by Minnesota-based TruVine Companies plans to build a six-story, 168-room Canopy by Hilton with a first-floor restaurant by Louisville restauranteur Kevin Grangier, said Gregg Larson, founder and CEO of TruVine.
The hotel at 133 W. Market St. will also feature a pool and bar on the roof, Larson told WDRB News.
Larson said the group is eager to get started later this year amid rising interest rates, with a goal of opening the hotel by the 2024 Kentucky Derby weekend.
The plan comes three years after local developer Martin Carney, of St. Matthews-based Carney Management Co., was approved to build an eight-story Hyatt hotel with 273 rooms.
The vacant Action Loan building and another containing adjacent Saffron’s and Subway restaurants were razed, leaving a surface parking lot, but the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and Carney’s plan never materialized.
Larson’s company purchased the site from a Carney affiliate for $8 million in July, according to property records. The group filed a plan including conceptual elevations of the hotel with Louisville Metro government on Monday, according to city records.
Larson, a builder of hotels, multi-family projects and independent living centers, said it’s rare to find a vacant site so centrally located in a downtown. He noted the site’s walking proximity to the Kentucky International Convention Center, Whiskey Row, the KFC Yum! Center, 4th Street Live! and the casino-like facility Churchill Downs is building at 4th and Market streets.
"That’s really the driving force in this industry, securing the location ..." Larson said. "If you took a snapshot of downtown Louisville, we feel it’s right in the middle; it’s pretty much the heart."
Louisville has had a nearly decade-long hotel boom, with more than two dozen built or planned, primarily downtown.
But Hilton-flagged hotels are still "underrepresented" downtown, so the Canopy will be another option for Hilton-loyal guests, Larson said.
"There is a stronger need for the Hilton brand than, say, the Marriott brand," he said.