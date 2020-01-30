LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Developer Weyland Ventures plans to renovate three historic buildings at the corner of Baxter Avenue and East Breckinridge Street to allow for a 69-room hotel and a “food & beverage concept,” according to plans filed with Metro government on Jan. 24.
The development at 900 Baxter Avenue is expected to cost at least $2 million, according to planning documents. Weyland Ventures also plans a small addition to one of the buildings, which together comprise about 43,000 square feet.
Plans do not say what types of hotel and restaurant are envisioned for the property.
Officials at Weyland Ventures did not immediately respond to inquiries from WDRB.